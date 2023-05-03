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In Hollywood, Women Stars Earn US$ 1 Million Less than Male Peers

Hollywood’s gender pay gap increases to a US$ 4 million difference for actors over age 50.

written by
Sofia Izquierdo Sanchez, The Conversation
published
Sep 22, 2019
Hollywood gender pay gap
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Societyequal payEquality
AuthorSofia Izquierdo Sanchez, The Conversation

Sofia Izquierdo Sanchez, PhD, is a Senior Lecturer in Economics at the University of Huddersfield. Her research focuses on industry studies, cultural economics, consumer learning processes, information and knowledge, and communication.

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