The Buzz Cut: Miley Cyrus on What It Took to Get Sober

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In a candid interview with Variety, Miley Cyrus opens up about the pressure to seem ‘fun’ as a young artist and how she has finally asked herself — “why am I the way I am?” Here’s why she decided to get sober, right after she had vocal surgery.

Kim Kardashian uploaded a corset video that boasts a cinched waist the size of a kids’ doll. In response to the glorification Kardashian’s body type usually enjoys on social media, body neutrality activist-celebrity Jameela Jamil urged social media users to stop following people like Kardashian, whom she says are merely victims of body image issues who simply don’t know better.

The #BlackLivesMatter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder have unraveled the hypocrisy of ‘woke’ journalistic publications, which have often made black and brown media professionals feel they’re lucky to have made a career. Prachi Gupta explores how POC writers have always been made to perform gratitude for being allowed into white-dominated spaces.

The journalism industry is grappling with a difficult question today — do reporters choose journalistic objectivity long-glorified in the hallowed halls of educational institutions, or do they prioritize moral clarity often at odds with what’s considered unbiased? In a world that is clearly skewed to favor the powerful, what sides, opinions and perspectives render the portrayal of an issue ‘balanced?’

Even in BlackLivesMatter, black women have always found themselves to play second fiddle. Transcending race, black women seemed to have internalized the white man’s opinion of black women, who are finally asking: is it enough to defeat white supremacy, when black patriarchy is waiting to reinforce the subjugation?

As protests against oppressive regimes and systems sweep over the world, news media is scrambling to give exposure to protesters who are increasingly taking to the streets. But in a world where state surveillance could mean deadly consequences for dissenters, are protesters who dare to show their face to media in danger?

Legalization of same-sex marriage has always followed closely behind decriminalization of homosexuality, as the ultimate goal for legal and societal acceptance of queer love. But in the fight to be able to marry like heterosexual people, are we sidelining desires that don’t center marriage as the absolute goal, to the extent we marginalize queer people further?

The mask has become an important tool to keep the novel coronavirus at bay, but men are not wearing it. From societal conditioning that dictates cisgender men to seem masculine by flaunting a certain disregard for their wellbeing, to a cultural stubbornness or aversion to caution, various factors have contributed to men refusing to wear masks.