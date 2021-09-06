share
The Swdl
Trans People’s Mortality Risk Twice That of Cis People: Lancet Study

Over 50 years, barriers to healthcare and social support have kept high mortality risks in transpersons relatively unchanged.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 6, 2021
Netherlands-based study found transgender persons twice the mortality risks of cis people
Image Credit: Candace Feit
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty

