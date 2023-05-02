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Trans People’s Mortality Risk Twice That of Cis People: Lancet Study

Over 50 years, barriers to healthcare and social support have kept high mortality risks in transpersons relatively unchanged.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 6, 2021
Netherlands-based study found transgender persons twice the mortality risks of cis people
Image Credit: Candace Feit
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BodiesHealthhealth care
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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