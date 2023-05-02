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Less Than 5% Of India’s Transgender Population Has Received the Covid19 Vaccine

Transphobia in the healthcare system, lack of valid IDs leave, and vaccine hesitancy contribute to the low numbers.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 18, 2021
how many trans people in India vaccinated?
Image credit: Ritu Raj Konwar
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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