share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Social and Medical Biases Keep Low‑Income Indian Women From Getting Postpartum Mental Health Care

My study showed that a staggering 34% of mothers from low-income groups had postpartum depression, and desperately needed psychiatric help.

written by
Esha Chainani
published
Sep 6, 2021
Indian women postpartum depression
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorEsha Chainani

Dr. Esha Chainani is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist practicing in Mumbai. She advocates for the availability of quality healthcare for all women.

Related