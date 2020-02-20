share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Makes Us Trust Our ‘Gut Instincts’

With more experience and information, our brains learn to provide more ‘accurate’ gut responses.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 4, 2021
why do we trust gut instincts
Image Credit: Depositphotos/Hitesh Sonar For The swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcognitive health
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related