share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kerala Trans Woman’s Death by Suicide Highlights Gaps in Gender Affirmative Healthcare

“The state needs to frame a protocol for conducting such surgeries and also put in place an ethics committee…” an official said.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 22, 2021
kerala trans woman death
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthhealth care
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related