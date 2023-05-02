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NRC List Should Include “Genuine” Indian Citizens, Need To Re‑Verify Names: Assam NRC Coordinator

The re-verification also plans to exclude “all illegal immigrants in Assam, a process which will impact oppressed groups without documents.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 14, 2021
NRC India
Image credit: PTI
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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