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“Irritating” To Listen to Caller Tune Asking People To Get Vaccinated Amid a Vaccine Shortage: Delhi HC

The government should prepare messages in tandem with the reality on the ground, the court noted.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 14, 2021
delhi covid19 vaccine shortage
Image Credit: 5thvoice.news
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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