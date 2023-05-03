share
The Swdl
Ethiopia Appoints a Female President, and Fills Half Its Cabinet With Women

See world? It’s not that hard.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 26, 2018
sahle-work zewde
Tags
PowerPoliticsEquality
The Swaddle Team

