The Swdl
Finland’s Sanna Marin Becomes World’s Youngest Prime Minister

“I have never thought about my age or gender,” says the 34-year-old head of state.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 9, 2019
sanna marin
Image Credit: FinlandToday
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

