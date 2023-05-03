share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Moothon’ Strips Queer Love of Stereotypes, Signals Shift in Malayalam Cinema

Discovering an alternate sexuality or gender identity is an organic process that should be normalized in cinema, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas says.

written by
Divya Unny
published
Dec 17, 2019
moothon film
Image Credit: “Moothon” (2019)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorDivya Unny

Divya Unny has been a journalist in Mumbai for the past 14 years, writing primarily on Indian and world cinema. She also performs as an actor on stage and film and has recently started writing and directing her own work.

Related