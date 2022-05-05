share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Problem With Famous Men Becoming ‘Wife Guys’

Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Blake Lively at the Met made for much Internet gushing, but there is something disingenuous about the overall trend.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 5, 2022
celebrity wife guys
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrities
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related