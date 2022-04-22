share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Grace and Frankie’s Record‑Breaking Run Shows People Are Willing To Watch Women Explore Sex, Romance in Their 70s

The show proves that depictions of female friendships don’t need to be restricted to young, airbrushed women, who discuss little other than relationships and fashion.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 5, 2022
what success of grace and frankie tells us
Image Credit: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related