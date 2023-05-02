share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Internet Fixating on Tom Holland and Zendaya Hypes up Men for the Bare Minimum

What does it mean for us to pedestalize a fairly prosaic heterosexual script of coupledom as “ultimate goals”?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 28, 2022
tom holland zendaya internet hype
Image Credits: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrities
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related