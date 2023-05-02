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The Problem With Packaging Healthy Dating Practices as Internet Trends

Self-awareness and healthy emotional boundaries are the foundations of a good relationship, not a passing fad.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 5, 2022
dating trends in 2022
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturedating
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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