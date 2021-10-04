share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Great Social Cost of Facebook Prioritizing Profit Over Minimum Public Good

In an Indian context, hate speech posts against the farmers’ protest end up demonizing people and frame them as anti-government on Facebook.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 4, 2021
Facebook whistleblower
Image Credit:Freepngimg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechbig tech
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related