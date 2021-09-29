share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Human Blunder Causes Spread of a Stomach‑Eating Parasite on a Remote Island

The parasite feeds on caterpillars, and contains two other parasites within it like a ‘Russian doll set,’ threatening the butterfly population.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 29, 2021
russian doll parasite
Image Credit: Jim Lane/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related