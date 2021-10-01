share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Find Species That Survived for Thousands of Years Without Having Sex

“When it comes to understanding how evolution works without sex, these beetle mites could still provide a surprise or two.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 1, 2021
asexual reproduction beetles
Image Credit: Bergen Uni.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencereproduction
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related