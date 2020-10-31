share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

People’s Trust in News Grew Globally During Covid19 but Remained Low in India: Survey

While trust in legacy papers remained the same, respondents felt that TV news was more polarizing and brought down their overall trust in the news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 24, 2021
trust in news in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related