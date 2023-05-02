share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Facebook Halts ‘Instagram Kids’ Amid Criticism Over the App’s Safety for Children

The announcement raised concerns about Instagram’s past failure in protecting children from abuse, targeted ads, and mental health effects.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 28, 2021
instagram kids
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechaddiction
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related