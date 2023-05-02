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The Govt Will Give Medals To Doctors, Nurses On Covid Duty. There Are Better Ways to Thank Them

Medical personnel face delayed salaries, harassment on job, and a crushing mental health crisis.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 4, 2021
india covid doctors
Image Credit: Reuters
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PowerPoliticscovid
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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