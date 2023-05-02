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SC Tells Govt to Reconsider Vaccine Prices As Marginalized Groups “May Not Have Ability To Pay”

Vaccinations are a “valuable public good,” and the central government should ensure equitable delivery to Bahujans and others.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 3, 2021
SC covid19 vaccine
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PowerJusticecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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