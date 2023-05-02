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SC Issues Guidelines for Courts to Consider Influence of Caste, Disability in Sexual Abuse Cases

The court’s ruling was in response to a case where a blind woman from an oppressed caste was sexually assaulted.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 29, 2021
crimes against disabled people in india
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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