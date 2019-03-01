The Buzz Cut: Why Women’s Sexual Pleasure Has Been So Off‑Limits for Film

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

A post-Oscars examination of Hollywood’s history of depicting women’s pleasure onscreen reaches a depressing conclusion — most straight men are threatened by unapologetic female sexuality.

*

Emma Thompson’s letter to Skydance Animations, in which she declines to work with John Lasseter because of the sexual harassment allegations against him, makes it clear that post-#MeToo, the rules have changed.

*

The Facebook employees hired to evaluate and moderate content that might be dangerous or offensive open up about what actually goes on at work. It’s more alarming than you might think.

*

Author David Wallace-Wells paints a very scientific, disturbing picture of the effects of climate change on human lives and the dystopian future we might be living through during our lifetimes. “It is, I promise, worse than you think,” he says.

*

Posthumous reproduction is on the rise, globally, with Israel leading the way. With alternative families and progress in reproductive technology, it’s getting more common for men to have their genetic material extracted after death, in order to continue their genetic lineage via assisted reproduction.

*

Between a tightening of the tech industry’s safety measures, and the passing of regressive, moralistic laws, Richa Kaul Padte argues that sex online is getting increasingly homogenous — it’s just thin, straight, and white.

*

The 2019 Oscars happened, and while there were some things to be excited about, the winner for Best Picture certainly wasn’t one of them. Justin Chang justifiably eviscerates the now-Oscar-winning Green Book.

*

After recovering from an eating disorder, Audrey Olivero writes beautifully about how she rebuilt her relationship with her body — through the precise art of knife-throwing.

*

Textiles from Asia have been behind many fashion trends in Europe and the U.S., but with the spike in fast fashion, the separation between centers of production and design is wider than ever.

*

Frustrated with the usual sexism prevalent in the scientific community, the organizers of a microbiomes conference in San Francisco decided to try inviting only women scientists to speak. Men, predictably, were infuriated.