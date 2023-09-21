share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Period Documentary Oscar Proves How Far We’ve Come in Talking About Menstruation

And how far we have left to go.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 25, 2019
period end of sentence oscars
Courtesy of ‘Period. End of Sentence,’ (2018)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityfilm and TV
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related