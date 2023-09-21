share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Have You Been Phubbing People?

The trend of ignoring people for your phone is an annoying, and damaging, part of the 21st century.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 27, 2019
phubbing
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturerelationships
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related