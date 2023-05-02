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The Buzz Cut: Visionary Multimillionaire Converts Poverty Into Business Opportunity

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man confuses trash for cash, a comedian’s kindness is fatal, and a woman is informed she isn’t allowed to party.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 20, 2022
kanye west yeezy gap
Image Credit: Twitter/Getty
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SocietyCulturecomedy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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