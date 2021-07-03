share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Today Marks 21 Years Since the Iconic ‘Saas Bahu’ Show Started Running

This week in The Buzz Cut, we follow an oral history of “Terminator 2” and a movie inspired by a Twitter thread.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 3, 2021
saas bahu show smriti irani
Image Credit: Balaji Telefilms
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturetelevision
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related