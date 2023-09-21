share
The Swdl
Society Calls Norm‑Defying Women ‘Deviant.’ Why Has this Myth Continued?

From the societal moral policing to modern ‘Red Pill’ culture, very little has changed for women who dare to ‘rebel’ since the 18th century.

written by
Twisha Singh
published
Jul 3, 2021
women who defy norms harassed online
Image credit: Pinimg.com/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorTwisha Singh

Twisha Singh is a Ph.D. research scholar at the Department of History and Classical Studies, McGill University, Canada. Her research area includes Modern British History, South Asian History, Theatre and Performance Studies, Gender and Sexuality Studies, and her theoretical approaches include feminist and post-colonial literary theories.

