share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Do We Lose When We Don’t Inhabit Physical Spaces Like Offices, Universities?

Built environments give us tangible memories, better interpersonal relationships, and meaning to our academic or professional pursuits.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 2, 2021
benefits of working in an office
Image credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturePandemic
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related