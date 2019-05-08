share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

#SupremeInjustice: I Was Detained for Protesting the SC’s Clean Chit to the CJI

“What you do is wait, exhausted and hungry, wondering how much longer.”

written by
Riddhi Dastidar
published
May 10, 2019
cji-protest.jpg
Image Credit: Riddhi Dastidar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Society#MeToosexual harassment
AuthorRiddhi Dastidar

Riddhi Dastidar is a writer and researcher in Delhi who works on disability justice, gender, climate, and culture. They lead "Sound, Fury & 4G," a longread series on technology, gender, and development for the rural feminist media house, Khabar Lahariya. They are also a mental health reporting fellow with IndiaSpend. In 2020, they won the TFA award for poetry. Follow them on @gaachburi everywhere.

Related