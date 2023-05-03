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Are We Becoming Less Empathetic by Choice?

A new study suggests people are avoiding empathy because it takes too much mental effort.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 9, 2019
is the world becoming less empathetic
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SocietyCultureHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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