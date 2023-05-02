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The Buzz Cut: Macaulay Culkin Joins Call to Remove Donald Trump Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’

Plus, how AOC was traumatized during the U.S. Capitol insurgence.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 16, 2021
home alone 2 donald trump
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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