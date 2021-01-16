The Buzz Cut: Macaulay Culkin Joins Call to Remove Donald Trump Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

After hatred for Donald Trump reached a new peak after the U.S. Capitol insurgence, calls to remove him from his famous cameo in Home Alone 2 multiplied on social media. The film’s now-adult lead, Macaulay Culkin tweeted he was “sold” on the idea of digitally replacing Trump with an adult version of Culkin. Other options include replacing Trump with Joe Biden, and more insultingly… just empty space. Erasing history, however unwanted or problematic, however, may not be the best idea.

*

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her experience in the U.S. Capitol insurgence this week, calling the ordeal “traumatizing.” She said she feared for her life in the halls of the Capitol building, not just from police officers she said she couldn’t trust, as well as her fellow Congresspeople, some of whom are notably believers of dangerous right-wing QAnon conspiracy theories.

*

Pinterest has created a brand for itself that takes pride in inclusivity, kindness and niceness — attributes usually quite antithetical to the larger tech world. But look deeper, and a pervasive racist, sexist reality prevails, as reflected in one Black woman’s account of working at the company.

*

The Modi government’s approach toward ongoing farmers’ mobilizations echoes a rhetoric adopted by the British in the early 1900s to discredit revolutionaries that sought independence — one rife with condescension that aimed to denounce the protesters’ agency. A century later, it’s clear nothing has changed.

*

Gabrielle Korn tackles yet another casualty of girlboss culture in modern-day — women’s feminist media organizations, and the hypocrisy that runs rampant within. In Everybody (Else) Is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks, and Likes, she breaks down how feminist media outlets get away with preaching about woke issues in their content and completely fail to implement the learnings they disseminate in their own operation.

*

Older bisexual people often lament their lack of same-sex encounters, especially if they missed out on queer experimentation in their teens. It’s called the “bisexual bind,” in which the fear of not having enough queer sexual experience keeps some bi people in a cycle of straight hookups.

*

At the beginning of the year, the “Bean Dad” story — in which a father kept his young daughter hungry for more than six hours so he could figure out how to open a can of beans by herself — went viral. Halfway into January, it’s clear the “Bean Dad” is part of a larger culture of performative parenting on social media, and the derision it elicits.

*

This is a biographical history of Tezpur mental asylum, located in Assam “on a picturesque bend of the Brahmaputra river.” The hospital ha survived world wars, epidemics and the threat of colonization by China. Throughout it all, it stands, providing a glimpse into how an age-old institution manages the mentally ill.