share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Supermodel Halima Aden Explains Why She Quit: Her Hijab Rule Clashed With Industry Expectations

In an exclusive with BBC, Aden says things started going downhill when on-set teams started styling her hijabs, even using wrapped jeans to cover her head.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 15, 2021
Halima Aden exit from fashion
Image credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturediversity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related