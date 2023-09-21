share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Celebrity Couple Reunites and Marries, Prompting Global ‘Text Your Ex’ Crisis

This week in The Buzz Cut: a wedding rings alarm bells, a man shows off his achievements, and a song lyric turns gets feet and keys tapping.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 23, 2022
ben affleck jlo wedding
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related