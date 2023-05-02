share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Celebrity Couple Reunites and Marries, Prompting Global ‘Text Your Ex’ Crisis

This week in The Buzz Cut: a wedding rings alarm bells, a man shows off his achievements, and a song lyric turns gets feet and keys tapping.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 23, 2022
ben affleck jlo wedding
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCulturecelebrity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related