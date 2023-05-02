share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Repeat Mistakes After We’ve Made Them 

Research has proven that the human brain doesn’t always learn from errors.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 23, 2022
why we repeat mistakes
Image credits: Getty/A for the Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related