The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: A Roundup of Brands That Tried To Subvert Traditions, But Subverted Their Own Credibility Instead

This week in The Buzz Cut, a roundup of advertisements that made us suddenly nostalgic for the good old bad times.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 6, 2021
traditions indian ads
Image Credits: Manyavar Mohey/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Tags
SocietyCultureads
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

