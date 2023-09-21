share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Tech Overlord Announces Rebrand of Company That Already Ruined the World

This week in The Buzz Cut, tech CEOs get up to no good, Superman is anti-national, and a leader celebrates his contribution to the pandemic.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 23, 2021
mark zuckerberg metaverse
Image Credit: Bloomberg
