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The Buzz Cut: Tech Overlord Announces Rebrand of Company That Already Ruined the World

This week in The Buzz Cut, tech CEOs get up to no good, Superman is anti-national, and a leader celebrates his contribution to the pandemic.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 23, 2021
mark zuckerberg metaverse
Image Credit: Bloomberg
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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