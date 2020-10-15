share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Some People Pretend To Be Unskilled at Certain Tasks To Avoid Doing Them

A classic example of “strategic incompetence” is men purposely being terrible at domestic chores.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 5, 2021
what is strategic incompetence
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturedomestic labor
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related