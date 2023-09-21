share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Assam Government Sealed a Museum Dedicated to Bengal‑Origin Muslims

The move highlights how the state and dominant communities gatekeep culture, undermining marginalized communities’ claim to it.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Oct 26, 2022
miya museum assam
Image Credits: NDTV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentity
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related