share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Stereotypes Affect Middle‑Aged Women’s Careers

Middle-aged women suffer the negative consequences of both ageism and gender bias in the workplace.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Oct 21, 2022
middle-aged women
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityAgeism
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related