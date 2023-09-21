share
Assam Eviction Drive Displaces Over 800 Muslim Families

The mass eviction is the second to take place this year, and is part of a larger endeavour to disenfranchise Bengali Muslims in Assam.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 23, 2021
eviction drive
Image Credits: Twitter/ Assam.gov
Rohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

