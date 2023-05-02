share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why David Attenborough’s Environmentalism Is Flawed

The natural historian is a beloved figure in environmentalism — but his focus on overpopulation puts the onus of climate change on the poor.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 20, 2022
david attenborough environment
Image Credit: BBC
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerPoliticsclimate change
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related