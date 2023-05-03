share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: 1 in 7 Schoolgirls Sexually Harassed, Assaulted By Peers

For many girls, the harassment starts as early as Grade 4, according to a Canadian survey.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Nov 13, 2019
sexual assault school
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societypreteensschool
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related