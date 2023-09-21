share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tabloid Body Language Analysis Is Pretty Bogus

You can’t tell from body language whether a couple will break up.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 24, 2019
body language
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societybody languagecommunication
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related