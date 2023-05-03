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Tabloid Body Language Analysis Is Pretty Bogus

You can’t tell from body language whether a couple will break up.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 24, 2019
body language
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
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Societybody languagecommunication
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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