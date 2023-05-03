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Certain Facial Expressions May Universally Convey Sincerity, Intensity

A specific wrinkle near the eye tells people you’re being genuine.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 13, 2018
what facial expressions mean
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BodiesMindcommunication
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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