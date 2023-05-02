share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A 165‑Foot‑Deep Crater Burst Open In Siberia’s Arctic Tundra

The phenomenon was first recorded in 2014, and has been occurring with increasing frequency, releasing vast quantities of methane into the atmosphere each time it occurs.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 3, 2020
giant methane hole siberia
Image Credit: (Vesti Yamal/YouTube)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related