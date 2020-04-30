share
The Swdl
Study: Children As Young As Five Exhibit Bias Against People Who Appear Unclean

People who look unclean are less likely to be trusted or associated with traits such as intelligence or kindness, the study found.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 30, 2020
children start developing biases against physically dirty looking people as early as 5
Image Credit: Journal of Experimental Child Psychology
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

