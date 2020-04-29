share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

U.S. Watchdog Downgrades India to Lowest Tier on Religious Freedom List

A report from a U.S. commission on international religious freedom recommends the United States place visa bans, freeze assets of Indian officials responsible for inciting hate against religious minorities.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 29, 2020
religious freedom India
Image Credit: In.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCAA NRC
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related